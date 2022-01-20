National Geographic Expeditions Announces New Private Jet Itineraries for 2023

by | Jan 20, 2022 9:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

National Geographic Expeditions has announced two exciting new Private Jet itineraries for 2023 that will take travelers on an in depth guided tour of must-see destinations Africa, Asia and Europe.

What’s Happening:

Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Traditions: Europe to Asia

Trip Length: 24 Days

Travel Dates: June 7–30, 2023

This expedition delves into vibrant traditions from western Europe to eastern Asia, exploring architecture, art, cuisine, and the legacies of great civilizations. Destinations include:

  • Berlin, Germany
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Samarkand, Uzbekistan
  • Gobi or Gorkhi-Terelj National Park and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
  • Polonnaruwa, Dambulla, and Sigiriya, Sri Lanka
  • Muscat, Oman
  • Jerusalem, Israel

Cultural Wonders of Africa

Trip Length: 23 Days

Travel Dates: May 14–June 5, 2023

Get acquainted with Africa’s rich and varied cultural heritage—from the Pyramids of Giza to the voodoo temples of Benin and Senegal’s thriving art scene. Trace the continent’s contours, encountering a wide range of wildlife, including Rwanda’s gorillas, Madagascar’s lemurs, and the “big five” in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Destinations include:

  • Luxor, Egypt
  • Addis Ababa and Lalibela, Ethiopia
  • Kigali and Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
  • Nosy Be, Madagascar
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Okavango Delta, Botswana
  • Cotounou and Ouidah, Benin
  • Dakar, Senegal
  • Marrakech, Morocco

Traveling by Private Jet:

  • Guests participating on these world travel itineraries will reach their destination aboard a specially configured Boeing 757.
  • The National Geographic jet provides flexibility and the capacity to fly direct to maximize time in each destination. Instead of the standard 233 seats, the jet's interior has been customized to accommodate 57 travelers as well as trip experts and staff.
  • Travelers will enjoy two-by-two, VIP-style seating, handcrafted from the finest European leather, as well as access to the NatGeo experts, who provide engaging lectures on the ground and in the air.
  • Learn more about the jet's features here.

Health and Safety:

  • National Geographic Expeditions is considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and international health authorities, the U.S. Travel Association, and The Walt Disney Company’s team of health experts to develop Health and Safety Protocols.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
