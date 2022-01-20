National Geographic Expeditions Announces New Private Jet Itineraries for 2023

National Geographic Expeditions has announced two exciting new Private Jet itineraries for 2023 that will take travelers on an in depth guided tour of must-see destinations Africa, Asia and Europe.
What’s Happening:
- Starting in spring 2023, National Geographic Expeditions guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an all inclusive 3-week trip to incredible destinations in Europe and Asia or Africa.
- Guests will travel aboard a National Geographic-branded private jet that will fly them directly to their destinations in comfort and style.
- Joining the journey will be National Geographic experts who will guide guests throughout the trip offering insights and sharing their expertise about each destination on the itinerary.
- The new trips by private jet include:
- Bookings for these exciting trips are open now and full itineraries can be found at NationalGeographic.com/expeditions. Space is limited.
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Traditions: Europe to Asia
Trip Length: 24 Days
Travel Dates: June 7–30, 2023
This expedition delves into vibrant traditions from western Europe to eastern Asia, exploring architecture, art, cuisine, and the legacies of great civilizations. Destinations include:
- Berlin, Germany
- Budapest, Hungary
- Tbilisi, Georgia
- Samarkand, Uzbekistan
- Gobi or Gorkhi-Terelj National Park and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- Polonnaruwa, Dambulla, and Sigiriya, Sri Lanka
- Muscat, Oman
- Jerusalem, Israel
Cultural Wonders of Africa
Trip Length: 23 Days
Travel Dates: May 14–June 5, 2023
Get acquainted with Africa’s rich and varied cultural heritage—from the Pyramids of Giza to the voodoo temples of Benin and Senegal’s thriving art scene. Trace the continent’s contours, encountering a wide range of wildlife, including Rwanda’s gorillas, Madagascar’s lemurs, and the “big five” in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Destinations include:
- Luxor, Egypt
- Addis Ababa and Lalibela, Ethiopia
- Kigali and Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
- Nosy Be, Madagascar
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Okavango Delta, Botswana
- Cotounou and Ouidah, Benin
- Dakar, Senegal
- Marrakech, Morocco
Traveling by Private Jet:
- Guests participating on these world travel itineraries will reach their destination aboard a specially configured Boeing 757.
- The National Geographic jet provides flexibility and the capacity to fly direct to maximize time in each destination. Instead of the standard 233 seats, the jet's interior has been customized to accommodate 57 travelers as well as trip experts and staff.
- Travelers will enjoy two-by-two, VIP-style seating, handcrafted from the finest European leather, as well as access to the NatGeo experts, who provide engaging lectures on the ground and in the air.
- Learn more about the jet's features here.
Health and Safety:
- National Geographic Expeditions is considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and international health authorities, the U.S. Travel Association, and The Walt Disney Company’s team of health experts to develop Health and Safety Protocols.