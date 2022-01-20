National Geographic Expeditions Announces New Private Jet Itineraries for 2023

National Geographic Expeditions has announced two exciting new Private Jet itineraries for 2023 that will take travelers on an in depth guided tour of must-see destinations Africa, Asia and Europe.

What’s Happening:

Starting in spring 2023, National Geographic Expeditions

Guests will travel aboard a National Geographic-branded private jet that will fly them directly to their destinations in comfort and style.

Joining the journey will be National Geographic experts who will guide guests throughout the trip offering insights and sharing their expertise about each destination on the itinerary.

The new trips by private jet include: Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Traditions: Europe to Asia by Private Jet Cultural Wonders of Africa: A Journey by Private Jet

Bookings for these exciting trips are open now and full itineraries can be found at NationalGeographic.com/expeditions

Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Traditions: Europe to Asia

Trip Length: 24 Days

Travel Dates: June 7–30, 2023

This expedition delves into vibrant traditions from western Europe to eastern Asia, exploring architecture, art, cuisine, and the legacies of great civilizations. Destinations include:

Berlin, Germany

Budapest, Hungary

Tbilisi, Georgia

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Gobi or Gorkhi-Terelj National Park and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Polonnaruwa, Dambulla, and Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Muscat, Oman

Jerusalem, Israel

Cultural Wonders of Africa

Trip Length: 23 Days

Travel Dates: May 14–June 5, 2023

Get acquainted with Africa’s rich and varied cultural heritage—from the Pyramids of Giza to the voodoo temples of Benin and Senegal’s thriving art scene. Trace the continent’s contours, encountering a wide range of wildlife, including Rwanda’s gorillas, Madagascar’s lemurs, and the “big five” in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Destinations include:

Luxor, Egypt

Addis Ababa and Lalibela, Ethiopia

Kigali and Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Nosy Be, Madagascar

Cape Town, South Africa

Okavango Delta, Botswana

Cotounou and Ouidah, Benin

Dakar, Senegal

Marrakech, Morocco

Traveling by Private Jet:

Guests participating on these world travel itineraries will reach their destination aboard a specially configured Boeing 757.

The National Geographic jet provides flexibility and the capacity to fly direct to maximize time in each destination. Instead of the standard 233 seats, the jet's interior has been customized to accommodate 57 travelers as well as trip experts and staff.

Travelers will enjoy two-by-two, VIP-style seating, handcrafted from the finest European leather, as well as access to the NatGeo experts, who provide engaging lectures on the ground and in the air.

Learn more about the jet's features here

Health and Safety:

National Geographic Expeditions is considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and international health authorities, the U.S. Travel Association, and The Walt Disney Company’s team of health experts to develop Health and Safety Protocols