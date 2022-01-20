Photos: Hard Hat Tour of New Projects Coming to Adventure Island Water Park

This morning, we were able to attend a hard hat tour of Adventure Island, the neighboring water park to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. At the tour, some new details were offered regarding various new projects at the now year-round water park.

We start off at the entrance of Adventure Island, which is going through its biggest transformation in its 42 year history.

A brand new entrance experience is coming, modernizing the entrance from the somewhat bland current iteration.

A closer look at the concept art.

Included in the renovation is a new green space with more seating.

Wahoo Remix will be Adventure Island’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements giving a fun upgrade to the existing Wahoo Run.

The all-new Rapids Racer, will have guests grab a two-person raft, racing through 600 feet of slide, along with low walls so you can see your opponents while racing. The thrill is amplified as guests pass through the world’s first dueling saucers.

Both of the new slides are scheduled to open just in time for spring break in March 2022.

Director of Design and Engineering, Andrew Schaffer, shows off more on these new projects in the video below:

The final part of the tour took us to the new Hang Ten Tiki Bar, which opened last July. Located in the center of the park between Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, this is the park’s first full-service bar. It features hand-crafted Tiki cocktails, local brews and a selection of rum from across the globe.

They even have a pretzel Tiki guy!

A look at the menu.