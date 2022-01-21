Hulu Shares First Look Images at Limited Series “The Girl From Plainville” Starring Elle Fanning

In anticipation of Hulu’s new original limited series The Girl From Plainville, the streaming platform shared two first look images of star Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared with audiences a first look at their upcoming original series, The Girl From Plainville hailing from Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus.

The limited series is based on the true story of Michelle Carter whose boyfriend committed suicide following a text conversation with her.

Elle Fanning serves as an executive producer and also stars as the titular Carter.

The Girl From Plainville will premiere on Hulu this Spring.

Synopsis:

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Cast:

Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter)

Chloë Sevigny (Lynn Roy)

Colton Ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III)

Cara Buono (Gail Carter)

Kai Lennox (David Carter)

Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II).

Creative Team:

Written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah ( The Post , The Dropout , Mindhunter ) and Patrick Macmanus ( Dr. Death )

, , ) and Patrick Macmanus ( ) Executive produced by Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward

Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr ( I Love You, Now Die )

) Kelly Funke oversees for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group