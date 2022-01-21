“GMA” Guest List: Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo and More to Appear Week of January 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 24th-29th:

Monday, January 24 Dawn Jackson Blatner (Nutritionist) Amy Weatherly and Jess Johnston ( I’ll Be There ) David Rudolf ( American Injustice )

Tuesday, January 25 Kevin James ( Home Team ) Rachel Lindsay ( Miss Me with That ) Jay Glazer ( Unbreakable )

Wednesday, January 26 Kevin Curry (Fit Men Cook founder) Performance by Walker Hayes

Thursday, January 27 Halle Berry ( Moonfall ) Ellen Pompeo ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 28 Patrick Wilson ( Moonfall ) Iman Shumpert ( Dancing with the Stars champion)

Saturday, January 29 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke



