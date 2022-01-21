“GMA” Guest List: Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo and More to Appear Week of January 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 24th-29th:
- Monday, January 24
- Dawn Jackson Blatner (Nutritionist)
- Amy Weatherly and Jess Johnston (I’ll Be There)
- David Rudolf (American Injustice)
- Tuesday, January 25
- Kevin James (Home Team)
- Rachel Lindsay (Miss Me with That)
- Jay Glazer (Unbreakable)
- Wednesday, January 26
- Kevin Curry (Fit Men Cook founder)
- Performance by Walker Hayes
- Thursday, January 27
- Halle Berry (Moonfall)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 28
- Patrick Wilson (Moonfall)
- Iman Shumpert (Dancing with the Stars champion)
- Saturday, January 29
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.