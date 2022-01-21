“Good Morning America” Host George Stephanopoulos to Teach “How to Communicate with Confidence” MasterClass

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that legendary interviewer and broadcaster George Stephanopoulos will teach a class on purposeful communication.

At a time when millions of people are pivoting and reinventing their careers, Stephanopoulos will teach MasterClass members how to communicate under pressure, combat nervousness and connect through empathy to have conversations of value, leaving them ready to tackle any professional or personal conversation with confidence.

Stephanopoulos' class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership, and through MasterClass at Work, the company's new enterprise offering.

Recounting some of his most notable interviews, from an interview with then-President Donald Trump to his primetime one-on-one with former FBI Director James Comey, Stephanopoulos shares how he prepares for high-stakes interviews with research, leads them with empathy and sets goals for what he's looking for by the end.

He explains to MasterClass members how nervousness is a normal part of the process and teaches how to combat it with skills like active listening, navigating body language and asking short and direct questions.

Using some of his most compelling interviews as case studies, Stephanopoulos outlines his techniques for drawing out people's emotions by listening and artfully employing follow-up questions.

Members will leave Stephanopoulos' class with new communication skills and the inspiration to get out of their comfort zones in order to have meaningful conversations.

What they’re saying:

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass: "With a 30-year career as a trusted voice in broadcasting and politics, George has cemented his status as one of the world's most effective communicators. George's class on purposeful communication comes as record numbers are looking to change careers, get promotions and communicate successfully with their teams and networks. In his class, George will teach members the key to making an authentic connection while deconstructing his process and showing members how to enhance their communication skills by demonstrating how to be more empathetic and effective as a leader."

"With a 30-year career as a trusted voice in broadcasting and politics, George has cemented his status as one of the world's most effective communicators. George's class on purposeful communication comes as record numbers are looking to change careers, get promotions and communicate successfully with their teams and networks. In his class, George will teach members the key to making an authentic connection while deconstructing his process and showing members how to enhance their communication skills by demonstrating how to be more empathetic and effective as a leader." George Stephanopoulos: "Communication can be the key to success—or fuel failure. My class is for anyone who wants to communicate with clarity, compassion and concision. I've been fortunate enough to interview presidents, politicians and celebrities, and while most interviews have been successful, others have not. I want anyone who watches this class to learn from my most interesting interviews and benefit from what went well or wrong."

About George Stephanopoulos: