“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Lady Gaga, Kristen Bell and More to Appear Week of January 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 24th-28th:

Monday, January 24 Lady Gaga ( House of Gucci ) Jake Tapper ( The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union )

Tuesday, January 25 Kristen Bell ( The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ) Ike Barinholtz ( The Afterparty ) Musical Guest Eric Bellinger

Wednesday, January 26 Charlie Day ( I Want You Back ) Colman Domingo ( Euphoria ) Musical Guest Iann Dior feat. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker

Thursday, January 27 Johnny Knoxville ( Jackass Forever ) Jude Hill ( Belfast )

Friday, January 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.