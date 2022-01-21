“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Lady Gaga, Kristen Bell and More to Appear Week of January 24th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 24th-28th:
- Monday, January 24
- Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
- Jake Tapper (The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union)
- Tuesday, January 25
- Kristen Bell (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window)
- Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty)
- Musical Guest Eric Bellinger
- Wednesday, January 26
- Charlie Day (I Want You Back)
- Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
- Musical Guest Iann Dior feat. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker
- Thursday, January 27
- Johnny Knoxville (Jackass Forever)
- Jude Hill (Belfast)
- Friday, January 28
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.