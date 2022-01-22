Celebrate National Polka Dot Day and Valentine’s Day with Playful Fashions from Her Universe

Happy National Polka Dot Day! Fashionistas around the country are joining Minnie Mouse in showing off their polka dot-inspired styles and everyone wants to get in on the fun, including Her Universe. In celebration of Minnie Mouse, the company has introduced a beautiful red and pink collection that’s as playful and stylish as the global icon.
What’s Happening:
- In 2022, Disney fans can Rock the Dots and prepare for Valentine’s days with fashion forward styles from Her Universe!
- Minnie Mouse serves as the inspiration for a bright collection that features bold reds, playful pinks, and of course, Minnie iconography!
- Adding to the fun are polka dots, cherries, and strawberries that add the perfect pop of fruity flair to your wardrobe. Among the collection are:
- Button-Up Blouse
- Babydoll Dress
- Striped Sweater
- Sweater Vest
- Gingham Top
- Overalls
- Disney fans can find these fun fashions at Her Universe and Hot Topic. Links to the individual items can be found below.
More Ways to Rock the Dots:
Celebrate National Polka Dot day with fashion, toys, and Disney accessories. Check out our round up of items that will have you seeing spots!