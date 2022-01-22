Celebrate National Polka Dot Day and Valentine’s Day with Playful Fashions from Her Universe

Happy National Polka Dot Day! Fashionistas around the country are joining Minnie Mouse in showing off their polka dot-inspired styles and everyone wants to get in on the fun, including Her Universe. In celebration of Minnie Mouse, the company has introduced a beautiful red and pink collection that’s as playful and stylish as the global icon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In 2022, Disney fans can Rock the Dots

Minnie Mouse serves as the inspiration for a bright collection that features bold reds, playful pinks, and of course, Minnie iconography!

Adding to the fun are polka dots, cherries, and strawberries that add the perfect pop of fruity flair to your wardrobe. Among the collection are: Button-Up Blouse Babydoll Dress Striped Sweater Sweater Vest Gingham Top Overalls

Disney fans can find these fun fashions at Her Universe Hot Topic

More Ways to Rock the Dots:

Celebrate National Polka Dot day with fashion, toys, and Disney accessories. Check out our round up of items that will have you seeing spots!