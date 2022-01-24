Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs to Offer Vegan Version of Popular Sandwich

Earl of Sandwich, a favorite meal spot of many a Walt Disney World traveler, is now offering their popular Cannonball sandwich with a special vegan option.

🌱NOW SPROUTING🌱…The World's Greatest VEGAN Hot Sandwich!! Starting today, you can order our NEW Vegan Cannonballs!™ *Vegan Friendly. Prepared alongside other items that are not Vegan. Available at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/QTmjxmmn23 — Earl of Sandwich (@earlofsandwich) January 24, 2022

What’s Happening:

The popular dining location at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs

The Cannonballs! Sandwich is Earl of Sandwich’s version of the classic Italian meatball sandwich. Covered in meatballs, mozzarella, with seasoning and marinara sauce, it has become one of the favorites of the restaurant’s menu.

Now, the popular offering offers a Vegan friendly version of the sandwich who’s meatballs are not comprised of actual meat. Though the announcement didn’t mention specifics, it’s likely similar to Impossible burger meat or some other equivalent.

The announcement notes that the sandwich is Vegan friendly, in that the sandwich proper qualifies, but it is made near other non-vegan offerings.

More About Earl of Sandwich:

Earl of Sandwich is the home of “The World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich.” This popular Disney Springs location is a popular stop thanks to its selection of hot sandwiches, pizza breads, soups, salads, sides, wraps, and decadent desserts.

Each sandwich creation begins with artisan loaves of bread baked to perfection and piled high with choice ingredients, including premium meats roasted fresh daily according to cherished family recipes.

The location is also famous for some of their beverages, including their Earl Grey Lemonade, their unique take on the Arnold Palmer.