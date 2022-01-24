ESPN’s Dick Vitale to “Shut it Down for the Season” as He Continues to Heal

ESPN's Dick Vitale has unfortunately announced that he will "shut it down for the season" as he continues to heal after being diagnosed with Dysplasia on the vocal cords.

Legendary college basketball commentator and analyst Dick Vitale wrote that he soon need surgery to solve Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cord.

He aims for return to the airwaves for 2022-23 college basketball season.

Vitale expressed both his disappointment and optimism for the future: “So, while I’m heartbroken that I won’t appear on ESPN for the rest of this season, I’m encouraged by the progress. In fact, it appears that by resting my voice for the past three weeks, I’ve reduced the inflammation by 60 percent. Let’s hope the added rest will help it heal some more, and things will look even better when I go for my next follow-up visit on Feb. 16. Once the inflammation heals, we will set a date for surgery.”

We will continue to follow Vitale’s progress as he provides updates of his own: “I will continue to provide updates as I go along, and I am firm in my belief that I will win this battle and be back doing what I love – calling games at courtside next season. In the meantime, I will enjoy all the great games from my living room and savor the love of my marvelous family. Thank you all.”



