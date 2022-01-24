New Main Street, U.S.A. Window Dedicated to Disney Legend and Walt Disney Archives Founder Dave Smith

Disney Legend and founder of The Walt Disney Archives Dave Smith was honored with the unveiling of his very own window on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park.
- This morning, a new window was unveiled on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park, honoring the late Disney Legend Dave Smith.
- The unveiling was part of a D23 event that also included a display honoring Smith in the Main Street Opera House.
- Guests attending the event also received a commemorative button.
- Guests visiting Disneyland can now find the new Dave Smith window above the Fortuosity Shop on Main Street, U.S.A.
About Dave Smith:
- Smith was hired in 1970 by Walt’s brother – and The Walt Disney Company co-founder – Roy O. Disney, and his first responsibility was cataloguing every item inside Walt’s office suite, which had been left untouched after Walt’s passing four years prior.
- Thanks to Dave’s meticulously detailed notes and records, the Archives was able to restore the suite in 2015, and today Disney employees are able to visit and draw inspiration from this remarkable space.
- During his time as Disney’s Chief Archivist, Dave grew the Archives from a simple one-person department to a model among corporate archives.
- He served from 1980 to 2001 as Executive Director of the Manuscript Society, an international association of collectors, dealers, librarians, archivists, and others interested in manuscript material.
- In October 2007, Dave was honored with the prestigious Disney Legend Award and he would later retire in 2010.
- Smith passed away in Burbank, California on February 15, 2019.