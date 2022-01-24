Seven Seas Food Festival Returns to SeaWorld Orlando February 4

by | Jan 24, 2022 11:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

SeaWorld is kicking off 2022 with a food festival that’s packed with more flavor than ever before! This year at Orlando’s largest theme park food festival, foodies and families alike can enjoy over 200 chef-and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas.

  • Guest can embark on an international flavor journey with all-new markets inspired by the tastes and smells of Ireland and Sicily, joining the ever-popular Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and beyond.
  • The Seven Seas Food Festival will occur every Thursday through Sunday, February 4 through May 8.
  • With more than 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the globe, there is something to tempt every guest.
  • In addition to the amazing food, this year’s festival includes SeaWorld’s expansive beverage menu ever with more than 75 specially curated cocktails and wines, and more than 75 craft beers from Florida and beyond.  
  • Discover the flavors of the globe at over 24 festival marketplaces including a variety of new dishes:
    • All New! Enjoy a Taste of the Irish in the All-New Irish Market: Ruben Egg Roll, New Classic Mini Shepard's Pie, Braised Lamb Pie, and New Glazed Corn Beef (gluten free)
    • All New! Taste the Good Life at the Flavor of Sicily: Featuring select wines and specialty cocktails like the New Amaro, Limoncello and Gra'it Verra Grappa Italiana.
    • Savor the flavor at the Gulf Coast Market: New Gulf Gumbo, a New Orleans classic featuring shrimp, sausage and a Cajun broth.
    • Spice it up with flavors of the Caribbean: New Montego Bay Spicy Shrimp and New Caribbean Spicy Rum Cake featuring Dark Meyers Rum, brown sugar and a rum glaze.
    • Unwind in the Beer Garden with all-new brews: High Stepper from Crooked Can, Jai Alai from Cigar City, Free Dive from Coppertail, I-4, from Orlando Brewing, Big Nose from Swamp Head and Hop Gun from Funky Buddha.

 

  • A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found here.
  • Along with the delicious eats, Seven Seas will once again feature an amazing line-up of top concerts so guests can enjoy a taste of rock, country, Latin or 90s throwback sounds – all included with theme park admission.
  • Concerts begin at 7:00 PM unless noted.  
  • Some of the headliners include:
    • Justin Moore
    • Flo Rida
    • Steve Augeri of Journey
    • Molly Hatchet
    • LOCASH
    • Vanilla Ice
    • ASIA featuring John Payne
    • Everclear
  • For the best seats in the house, Reserved Seating can be purchased here.  
  • Guests can discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.

  • Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $65 or take it up a notch and with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings.
  • SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members also get the VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.
  • You can order your tasting lanyard here.
 
 
