“The King’s Man” and The Kingsman Collection Coming to Digital and Blu-Ray Home Release in February

Fans of the action packed series about the Kingsman spy organization will be able to bring home the latest film, The King’s Man on digital and physical media this February.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios has announced the home release dates for The King’s Man, the third film in Matthew Vaughn’s action packed series.

the third film in Matthew Vaughn’s action packed series. In this film audiences can uncover the secrets of the world's most stylish spy organization and learn how it all began as the movie explores the mythology of the very first independent intelligence agency.

The King’s Man will be available on Digital February 18th and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD February 22nd.

Bonus Features*

The King's Man : The Great Game Begins Documentary A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization. Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled. All the World's a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of The King’s Man with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design. Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in The King’s Man and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film. Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design. Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making The King’s Man .

Featurettes No Man's Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX. Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.



*bonus features vary by product and retailer

The Kingsman Collection:

If one film isn’t enough, how about all three in one ultimate collector’s piece? Fans can secure the trilogy—complete with bonus features—on home release starting February 18th (digital) and February 22nd (SteelBook).

Don’t live in the United States? Fear not fans, as the three-film collection will also be available in global markets throughout late winter and early spring 2022: United Kingdom and Ireland: Digital – February 9; Blu-ray/DVD – February 21 Australia and Nordics: Digital, Blu-ray/DVD – February 23 Germany and Austria: Digital – February 23; Blu-ray/DVD – March 10 Korea: Digital – February 23 France: Digital – April 28; Blu-ray/DVD – May 6



Synopsis:

“Set during WWI, The King’s Man tells the exhilarating origin story of Kingsman, the world’s very first independent intelligence agency. As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions across the globe, one man must race against time to stop them.”

The Film Stars: