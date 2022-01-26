Photos: World of Disney Merchandise Update at Disney Springs

Jeremiah stopped by World of Disney at Disney Springs today to check out some of the newest merchandise available at Walt Disney World’s flagship store.

A wonderful new tumbler for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, featuring cute, Mary Blair-esque versions of Mickey and Minnie atop the cup.

The tumbler retails for $34.99.

An updated version of the classic Walt Disney World Monorail playset was released for the Resort’s 50th anniversary.

The set retails for $124.99.

A new series of weighted plush toys were originally released in May 2021, and are now back in stock.

These plush are designed to provide endless relaxation for you at home and beyond with a removable 2.5 LB weighted pouch.

Each plush retails for $39.99. You can also find these on shopDisney.

The tag on the back explains how to remove the weighted pillow.