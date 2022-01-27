Hasbro Developing New Star Wars and Indiana Jones Products as Deal with Lucasfilm Expands

Hasbro today announced an extended relationship with Lucasfilm, renewing its longstanding licensing deal for Star Wars, and announcing a new agreement to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro will continue to create toys and games designed to appeal to fans of all ages for the Star Wars franchise and is excited to start on designs for the Indiana Jones franchise.

The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available globally in 2023, aligning with the release of the highly anticipated 5th Indiana Jones feature film.

The forthcoming Indiana Jones product line marks Hasbro’s return to the franchise; Hasbro last produced Indiana Jones toys in 2008, when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released. Prior to that, Kenner, which is now part of Hasbro, made toys for the original Raiders of the Lost Ark film from 1982-1983.

was released. Prior to that, Kenner, which is now part of Hasbro, made toys for the original film from 1982-1983. The two companies have a decades-long strategic merchandising relationship, as Hasbro has developed and manufactured toys and games for a variety of entertainment properties from Disney.

In addition to the agreements with Disney with respect to the Lucasfilm properties, Hasbro announced a multi-year extension for the Marvel

What They’re Saying: