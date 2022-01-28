Alexia Quadrani Named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company

by | Jan 28, 2022 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Analyst Alexia Quadrani has joined The Walt Disney Company and will serve as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has announced that Alexia Quadrani has been named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Christine McCarthy, Disney’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer shared the news this morning.
  • In her new role, Quadrani will be responsible for communicating Disney’s information to their global investment community. She will also serve as a key advisor to the senior management team.
  • Additionally, Quadrani will be tasked with expanding the Company’s relationships with investment and industry analysts as well as Disney’s worldwide investors. She’ll also provide input on the Company’s financial reporting activities, manage stock share administration and lead ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focused investors.
  • Quadrani will report directly to McCarthy.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christine McCarthy: “Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team. I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”
  • Alexia Quadrani: “It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the Company. I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the Company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the Company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

About Alexia Quadrani:

  • For the last 14 years, Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan. There she covered entertainment, advertising and video game stocks.
  • Quadrani joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had served as Senior Managing Director since 1997.
  • She was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst for over 20 years.
  • Quadrani holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

 
 
