Disney+ Adds ESPN Documentaries for the Super Bowl

Today, January 28th, Disney+ has added three existing ESPN documentaries to help football fans get ready for The Big Game.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can get personal insight into football’s greatest family in the SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning.
- Then, you can learn about the unprecedented run of the Buffalo Bills making and losing four straight Super Bowls in 30 for 30’s 4 Fall of Buffalo.
- Finally, watch as the electric Deion Sanders reconciles a love for two sports at once in 30 for 30’s Deion’s Double Play.
Additionally, you can countdown to the Big Game with plenty of football content across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu:
- On Disney+, subscribers can check out the “Get Ready for the Big Game” set on the homepage, including the new ESPN documentaries and fan favorites like Remember the Titans and Safety.
- ESPN+ is the home to the entire collection of “30 for 30” documentaries, along with countless real-life football stories including “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” “More than an Athlete: Michael Strahan,” “NFL Turning Point,” “NFL Primetime,” and more.
- On Hulu, fans can fall in love with the game in Friday Night Lights, relive the high school football days in The Turkey Bowl, and watch Brian Banks, the remarkable true story of an All-American football player whose dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison.
- Hulu + Live TV subscribers, who also now have access to Disney+ and ESPN+, can tune-in to the Big Game on February 13th.