Disney+ Adds ESPN Documentaries for the Super Bowl

Today, January 28th, Disney+ has added three existing ESPN documentaries to help football fans get ready for The Big Game.

What’s Happening:

Fans can get personal insight into football’s greatest family in the SEC Storied documentary The Book of Manning .

. Then, you can learn about the unprecedented run of the Buffalo Bills making and losing four straight Super Bowls in 30 for 30’s 4 Fall of Buffalo .

. Finally, watch as the electric Deion Sanders reconciles a love for two sports at once in 30 for 30’s Deion’s Double Play.

Additionally, you can countdown to the Big Game with plenty of football content across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu:

On Disney+, subscribers can check out the “Get Ready for the Big Game” set on the homepage, including the new ESPN documentaries and fan favorites like Remember the Titans and Safety .

and . ESPN+ is the home to the entire collection of “30 for 30” documentaries, along with countless real-life football stories including “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” “More than an Athlete: Michael Strahan,” “NFL Turning Point,” “NFL Primetime,” and more.

On Hulu, fans can fall in love with the game in Friday Night Lights , relive the high school football days in The Turkey Bowl , and watch Brian Banks , the remarkable true story of an All-American football player whose dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers, who also now have access to Disney+ and ESPN+, can tune-in to the Big Game on February 13th.