New Video Showcases Choreography Behind “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Fans of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto may listen to the song and watch the clip on repeat, but now they can get a look into the choreography of the animated sequence.

What’s Happening:

A new video from the DisneyMusicVevo channel on YouTube is showing off the choreography that went into animating the sequence for the popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest release, Encanto , now streaming on Disney+

now streaming on This video was likely used for reference in animating the sequence, as shown in the side-by-side comparison of the shots.

The choreography for Encanto was done by Jamal Simms, and this video features the dancers Kai Martinez, Asiel Hardison, Yainer Ariza, Reina Hidalgo, Yoe Apolinario, and Mark Villaver.

Songs from the film and soundtrack are trending, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,”which is currently the #1 song on Spotify on the Top 50 U.S. chart. The song is also #17 on the Top 50 Global, #1 on the Global Viral and, #1 on the U.S. Viral charts. The video has over 30M streams, with an additional 10M streams for the lyric and pseudo videos. The video is the #1 trending music video on YouTube since its release on Dec. 28.

The song has even surpassed “Let It Go” from Frozen on the BIllboard charts, hitting #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where the 2013 Frozen favorite only reached #5.

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. You can watch Encanto, now streaming on Disney+.