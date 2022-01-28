The El Capitan Theatre to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “The Princess Bride” and “Beauty and the Beast”

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the El Capitan Theatre has just the way for you to celebrate with your loved ones. The iconic theatre will offer showings of The Princess and the Bride and Beauty and the Beast.

Disney fans looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day can do so with showings of The Princess Bride at the El Capitan Theatre on February 11th and 12th.

at the El Capitan Theatre on February 11th and 12th. Or, for another option, the theatre will be showing Beauty and the Beast on February 13th and 14th.