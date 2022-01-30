Disney Legend Bob Foster Passed Away at Age 97

Disney Legend Robert Price Foster passed away on January 13th, 2022 at the age of 97. He was instrumental in helping Walt Disney secretly procure 43-square miles of land in Central Florida, home to the Walt Disney World Resort. Working for Disney from 1956 to 1975, he started as a legal counsel for Disneyland with expertise in real property law. After the acquisition of the Walt Disney World property, he helped establish the Reedy Creek Improvement District to service the property and became president of the Buena Vista Land Company, which developed Lake Buena Vista, FL.

Like Walt Disney, Bob Foster was a smalltown Midwestern boy, born on August 2nd, 1924 in Elk City, Kansas. Working a paper route as a child, he graduated from high school at the age of 16 and studied political science and education at the College of Emporia on the money he saved as a kid. His pursuit of higher education was interrupted by World War II, during which he joined the Marine Corps at the age of 19 and transferred to the Navy, earning the rank of Lieutenant.

The pursuit of a law degree at the University of Southern California in 1954 would eventually lead Bob Foster to Disney. His nearly 20-year career with the company saw him move to Florida with his family. Following his Disney career, he also lent his talents to SeaWorld. Humble and modest, members of his family weren’t aware of his significant contributions to “The most magical place on Earth.”

Shortly before his passing, Bob Foster was honored as a Disney Legend. He was previously honored with a window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom park. Bob Foster will be laid to rest on February 5th in Elk City, KS, with a celebration of life to be held in Prescott, Arizona where he enjoyed his retirement. He is survived by four children and nine grandchildren.