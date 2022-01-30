“WKRP in Cincinnati” Star Howard Hesseman Passes Away at 81

Howard Hesseman, the star of WKRP in Cincinnati and Head of the Class, has passed away at the age of 81.

According to TVLine

Hesseman starred in the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati , which was produced by 20th Television and is now owned by Disney.

, which was produced by 20th Television and is now owned by Disney. He received two Emmy Award nominations for his role as John Caravella, aka DJ Dr. Johnny Fever.

The series ran for four season from 1978 to 1982 and he later reprised the role for the revival, The New WKRP in Cincinnati , in 1991.

, in 1991. Hesseman was also known for his role as Charlie Moore on the ABC Head of the Class , which ran from 1986 to 1990.

, which ran from 1986 to 1990. Some of Hesseman’s other television credits include guest-starring roles on Boston Legal, One Day at a Time, Fresh Off the Boat , Jon From Cincinnati, Psych, House and That 70s Show .

and . As for films, Hesseman held roles in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985), Heat (1986), Gridlock’d (1997), About Schmidt (2002), The Rocker (2008) and Halloween II (2009).

What they’re saying: