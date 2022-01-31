ABC Owned TV Stations Launch New 24/7 Live and Local Streaming Channels

by | Jan 31, 2022 10:57 AM Pacific Time

Disney’s ABC Owned Television Stations have expanded their local offerings to viewers nationwide with the launch of new 24/7 streaming channels. The digital programming will bring audiences local news broadcasts, weather, station-produced specials and more.

Photo Via ABC13 Houston

Photo Via ABC13 Houston

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Owned Television Stations have announced the launch of their new 24/7 live and local streaming channels.
  • Audiences around the country will now have the opportunity to tune in to their favorite station and enjoy local news, specials, local forecasts, the series Localish, plus exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels.
  • Among the popular specials and series available through this new venture are:
    • Unsolved
    • Texas True Crime
    • Our America series
    • Eyewitness to a Pandemic
  • Additionally, viewer can watch station-produced local documentaries:

ABC Owned Television Stations’ 24/7 Streaming Channels

  • ABC7 New York launched with a 6:30 pm newscast, anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, and the premiere of Inside Rikers. 24/7 news programming will also include live breaking news, weather and the tri-state's favorite segments, such as Newsmakers, The Vault and Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg.
  • ABC7 Los Angeles launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 am with the ABC7 morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez and Brianna Ruffalo. Viewers can stream exclusive premium content, hyperlocal reporting from community journalists and Hollywood content through the award-winning entertainment brand, On The Red Carpet.
  • ABC7 Chicago launched with two new, original weekday newscasts available to stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor a new 7:00 am newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor a new 7:00 pm newscast. ABC7 Chicago will also debut STOLEN: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin a true-crime documentary exclusively on the 24/7 stream starting Wednesday, February 2nd
  • 6ABC Philadelphia launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast hour that begins streaming at 7:00 am and includes the premiere of The Rush, a segment anchored by Matt O’Donnell, Tamala Edwards and Karen Rogers. At 7:30 am, viewers can stream Brighter News, a lighter news format with feel-good stories that give viewers a sunny outlook on the day ahead.
  • ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco) launched with the all-new [email protected], an hourlong newscast each weekday featuring the ABC7 Mornings team. Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson and Drew Tuma.  
  • ABC13 Houston launched in its market with 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. ABC13 now streams 4:30-9:00 am every weekday with the premiere of Eyewitness News at 8:00 am with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9:00 pm Viewers can also stream the successful hit series Unsolved and Texas True Crime.
  • ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in its market. The station expands its live news coverage with the addition of a weekday 7:00-8:00 am newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. The stream will also showcase high-impact content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.
  • ABC30 Central California (Fresno) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in the Central California market. ABC30 expanded its streaming local news by adding a 7:00 am and 7:00 pm newscast featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim and Kevin Musso for the evening show.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations: “We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7. We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share.”
  • Chad Matthews: “We love the idea that a viewer is now connected to all our top stations through any of our station streaming apps. For example, you might stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app but have interest or ties to Philadelphia and want to stream their content; you can seamlessly watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app and stay tuned to what’s happening in the Philadelphia market. You are connected to all of our top stations through any app you choose to stream – greater access to our award-winning content and incredible storytelling – another example of how we are creatively serving our communities.”
 
 
