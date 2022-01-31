Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals 2022 Disney Easter Details

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced plans for this year’s Easter celebrations at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, beginning April 1st.

What’s Happening:

At Tokyo Disneyland, Disney Easter will be held for the first time in three years, from April 1st to June 30th.

Presented on the parade route, in a modified version, will be “Usatama on the Run!” featuring the Disney friends and the bunny-eared egg characters, “usatama,” having some wacky springtime fun.

Merchandise and menu items related to the entertainment program will also be available beginning March 31st.

In addition, guests can enjoy a special version of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, called “Astro Hero Time!” for a limited time from April 1st to August 31st. In this special version of the attraction, guests can take advantage of the opportunity to earn a high score by hitting certain targets in the attraction.

At Tokyo DisneySea, guests will be able to enjoy colorful decorations and paintings inspired by springtime flowers and animals at Via Paperino in Mediterranean Harbor from April 1st to June 30th.

Also perfect for spring will be the cherry blossom-themed menu items at restaurants offering “Seasonal Taste Selections” in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.