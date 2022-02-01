Exclusive Reveal: “Disney Cautionary Tales” Coming This October from Author Ridley Pearson

What happens when Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark meets Disney Villains? You get the upcoming book Disney Cautionary Tales. Today, we’re getting an exclusive first look at the cover as well as some of the initial details:

What’s Happening:

This October, author Ridley Pearson — best known to Disney fans the popular Kingdom Keepers series — will debut a new collection of scary stories titled Disney Cautionary Tales .

series — will debut a new collection of scary stories titled . In addition to Pearson’s prose, the book will feature illustrations by Abigail Larson.

The new book will hit store shelves on October 4th, 2022.

Until then, you check out the exclusive cover reveal above and the official description of the book below.

About Disney Cautionary Tales:

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark gets Disney-fyed! This deluxe collection of scary short stories is based on infamous Disney Villains, but when two kids discover a secret mirror in the Disney Archives, reality and fiction blend in more ways than one.

What you are holding is no ordinary book. This book contains scary stories. Thrilling and chilling tales that feature the worst Disney villains. They twist and turn through unfortunate circumstances. Maybe you’ve heard of a cave full of wonders where no one escapes alive? Or a huntsman carrying a princess’s heart back to an evil queen? Don’t forget the horseman who lost his head. Literally.

Something strange happens once you start reading. You might feel like you are in the story.

Right. Inside. The. Pages.

Just ask Billie Templeton. She knows all about scary stories. Billie would rather such tales stay inside her book where they belong. If only her classmate, Tim, hadn’t found the mirror. The magic mirror. A mirror wrapped up and never to be opened.

But since when does Tim follow the rules?

Consider yourself warned.

Chilling tales, filled with twists and turns will leave you on the edge of your seat! Perfect for fans of Goosebumps and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”