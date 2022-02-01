Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2022

by | Feb 1, 2022 9:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Starting tonight, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th, and 14th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 am. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event at the Starcade starting at 3:30 PM, and those coming just for the event can check in at the main entrance at 5:00 PM. As of press time, all event nights are sold out.
  • As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.
  • Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Fantasyland

  • Snow White and the Prince
  • Belle and the Beast
  • Gaston
  • Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
  • Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip

Critter Country

  • Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse
  • Donald and Daisy Duck
  • Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar
  • Mary Poppins and Bert

New Orleans Square

  • Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen
  • Bernard and Miss Bianca

Tomorrowland

  • Milo Thatch and Kida
  • Stitch and Angel

Photo Opportunities

Backdrops Can Be Found In:

  • Main Street U.S.A.
  • Fantasyland Theatre
  • Critter Country
  • New Orleans Square

Entertainment Schedule

  • Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 PM
  • Dapper Dans – Main Street U.S.A.: 8:45, 9:45, 10:45, and 11:45pm
  • Ukulele Group – Tropical Hideaway: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00pm
  • Pianist – Golden Horseshoe with Ms. Lily: 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15pm
  • Royal Ball – “it’s a small world”: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00pm.
  • Moonlight Cruise on the Mark Twain: 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30pm
  • DJ – Tomorrowland: 8:00pm – 9:30pm, 9:40pm – 12:00am

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

  • Fantasyland
  • Red Rose Taverne
    • Gaston’s Pub Grub
    • Glowing Strawberry Sweetheart Tea
  • Frontierland
  • Rancho Del Zocalo Restaurante
    • Fresas con Crema
  • Main Street U.S.A.
  • Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
    • Ham and Straw-Brie Sandwich
    • Raspberry Mousse Heart
  • Plaza Inn
    • Lady and the Tramp Dinner for Two
    • Pomegranate-Rose Cream Soda
  • Refreshment Corner
    • Spicy Chili Dog
  • New Orleans Square
  • Cafe Orleans
    • Three-Course Prix-Fixe Sweethearts Dinner
  • French Market Restaurant
    • Heart-shaped Beef Short Rib Ravioli
    • Heart-shaped Butter Cookie
  • Harbour Galley
    • Impossible Meat and Vegetable Stew
  • Mint Julep Bar
    • White Chocolate-powdered Heart-shaped Beignets
    • Berry Compote Dipping Sauce
  • Royal Street Veranda
    • Bananas Foster Fritters
  • Tomorrowland
  • Alien Pizza Planet
    • Cinnamon Breadsticks
    • Supernova Scampi
  • Galactic Grill
    • Chicken Star-mesan Sandwich with Seasoned Fries
  • Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
    • Spicy Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pretzel
  • Specialty Churros
  • Main Street U.S.A.
    • Strawberry-white Chocolate
  • Tomorrowland
    • Choco-Raspberry
  • Fantasyland
    • Chocolate with Blueberry-Chocolate Dipping Sauce
  • Frontierland
    • Sweet and Spicy Chocolate
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
