Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2022

Starting tonight, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th, and 14th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 am. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event at the Starcade starting at 3:30 PM, and those coming just for the event can check in at the main entrance at 5:00 PM. As of press time, all event nights are sold out.

As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.

Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2022

Fantasyland

Snow White and the Prince

Belle and the Beast

Gaston

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip

Critter Country

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde

Main Street U.S.A.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Donald and Daisy Duck

Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar

Mary Poppins and Bert

New Orleans Square

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen

Bernard and Miss Bianca

Tomorrowland

Milo Thatch and Kida

Stitch and Angel

Photo Opportunities

Backdrops Can Be Found In:

Main Street U.S.A.

Fantasyland Theatre

Critter Country

New Orleans Square

Entertainment Schedule

Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 PM

9:30 PM Dapper Dans – Main Street U.S.A.: 8:45, 9:45, 10:45, and 11:45pm

8:45, 9:45, 10:45, and 11:45pm Ukulele Group – Tropical Hideaway: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00pm

8:00, 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00pm Pianist – Golden Horseshoe with Ms. Lily: 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15pm

8:15, 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15pm Royal Ball – “it’s a small world”: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00pm.

8:00, 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00pm. Moonlight Cruise on the Mark Twain: 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30pm

8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30pm DJ – Tomorrowland: 8:00pm – 9:30pm, 9:40pm – 12:00am

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Fantasyland

Red Rose Taverne Gaston’s Pub Grub Glowing Strawberry Sweetheart Tea

Frontierland

Rancho Del Zocalo Restaurante Fresas con Crema

Main Street U.S.A.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Ham and Straw-Brie Sandwich Raspberry Mousse Heart

Plaza Inn Lady and the Tramp Dinner for Two Pomegranate-Rose Cream Soda

Refreshment Corner Spicy Chili Dog

New Orleans Square

Cafe Orleans Three-Course Prix-Fixe Sweethearts Dinner

French Market Restaurant Heart-shaped Beef Short Rib Ravioli Heart-shaped Butter Cookie

Harbour Galley Impossible Meat and Vegetable Stew

Mint Julep Bar White Chocolate-powdered Heart-shaped Beignets Berry Compote Dipping Sauce

Royal Street Veranda Bananas Foster Fritters

Tomorrowland

Alien Pizza Planet Cinnamon Breadsticks Supernova Scampi

Galactic Grill Chicken Star-mesan Sandwich with Seasoned Fries

Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart Spicy Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pretzel

Specialty Churros

Main Street U.S.A. Strawberry-white Chocolate

Tomorrowland Choco-Raspberry

Fantasyland Chocolate with Blueberry-Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Frontierland Sweet and Spicy Chocolate

