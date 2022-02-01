Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2022

Starting tonight, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th, and 14th from 8:00 pm until 12:00 am. Ticket holders already in the park can check in for the event at the Starcade starting at 3:30 PM, and those coming just for the event can check in at the main entrance at 5:00 PM. As of press time, all event nights are sold out.
- As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more throughout the park.
- Take a look at what the night has in store:
Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2022
Fantasyland
- Snow White and the Prince
- Belle and the Beast
- Gaston
- Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
- Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip
Critter Country
- Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde
Main Street U.S.A.
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse
- Donald and Daisy Duck
- Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar
- Mary Poppins and Bert
New Orleans Square
- Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen
- Bernard and Miss Bianca
Tomorrowland
- Milo Thatch and Kida
- Stitch and Angel
Photo Opportunities
Backdrops Can Be Found In:
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Fantasyland Theatre
- Critter Country
- New Orleans Square
Entertainment Schedule
- Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 PM
- Dapper Dans – Main Street U.S.A.: 8:45, 9:45, 10:45, and 11:45pm
- Ukulele Group – Tropical Hideaway: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00pm
- Pianist – Golden Horseshoe with Ms. Lily: 8:15, 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15pm
- Royal Ball – “it’s a small world”: 8:00, 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00pm.
- Moonlight Cruise on the Mark Twain: 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, and 11:30pm
- DJ – Tomorrowland: 8:00pm – 9:30pm, 9:40pm – 12:00am
Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items
- Fantasyland
- Red Rose Taverne
- Gaston’s Pub Grub
- Glowing Strawberry Sweetheart Tea
- Frontierland
- Rancho Del Zocalo Restaurante
- Fresas con Crema
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Ham and Straw-Brie Sandwich
- Raspberry Mousse Heart
- Plaza Inn
- Lady and the Tramp Dinner for Two
- Pomegranate-Rose Cream Soda
- Refreshment Corner
- Spicy Chili Dog
- New Orleans Square
- Cafe Orleans
- Three-Course Prix-Fixe Sweethearts Dinner
- French Market Restaurant
- Heart-shaped Beef Short Rib Ravioli
- Heart-shaped Butter Cookie
- Harbour Galley
- Impossible Meat and Vegetable Stew
- Mint Julep Bar
- White Chocolate-powdered Heart-shaped Beignets
- Berry Compote Dipping Sauce
- Royal Street Veranda
- Bananas Foster Fritters
- Tomorrowland
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Cinnamon Breadsticks
- Supernova Scampi
- Galactic Grill
- Chicken Star-mesan Sandwich with Seasoned Fries
- Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
- Spicy Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pretzel
- Specialty Churros
- Main Street U.S.A.
- Strawberry-white Chocolate
- Tomorrowland
- Choco-Raspberry
- Fantasyland
- Chocolate with Blueberry-Chocolate Dipping Sauce
- Frontierland
- Sweet and Spicy Chocolate