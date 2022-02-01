Hulu and Fox Make New Deal to Stream Fox Content on Hulu

Hulu and Fox Entertainment have announced a new program output deal allowing Hulu to stream all out-of-season episodes of several Fox unscripted and animated series, including hit show The Masked Singer.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety The Masked Singer , Lego Masters , I Can See Your Voice , Name That Tune , The Masked Dancer , Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back , MasterChef and MasterChef Junior .

What They’re Saying:

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said: “This deal proudly continues the Fox/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, Fox’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters. Welcome, Joe Earley — yet another great addition to the partnership.”

Earley, president of Hulu, added: "Hulu's extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans. With this deal, we're thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Fox Entertainment."