Hulu Shares First Look Images and Release Date of Original Series “Life and Beth”

Hulu has shared some first look images at and the release date for their upcoming comedy series starring and executive produced by Amy Schumer, Life and Beth.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released first look images and a release date for their upcoming Amy Schumer-fronted series, Life and Beth, set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 18th.

set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 18th. Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Life & Beth stars and is executive produced by Amy Schumer. The ensemble cast includes: Amy Schumer Michael Cera Susannah Flood Violet Young Kevin Kane Yamaneika Saunders Laura Benanti Larry Owens Michael Rapaport Rosebud Walker LaVar Walker

stars and is executive produced by Amy Schumer. The ensemble cast includes: Take a look at the first look images below:

All 10 episodes of Life and Beth are set to debut on Hulu on March 18th, 2022.