“Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Year of the Wong” Infinity Comic Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

Another new Infinity Comic has come to Marvel Unlimited. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Marvel has released "Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Year of the Wong.”
- When an ancient demon attacks Manhattan’s Lunar New Year parade, master of the mystic arts Wong jumps into the fray to protect the city. But he’s won’t be alone in this fight in "Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Year of the Wong.”
- With a mythological Nian on the loose, Chinatown is threatened, and the party may end early. But Wong, Doctor Strange, and members of the community step in to make sure that the Year of the Tiger starts off on the right note!
- Read "Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Year of the Wong” on the Marvel Unlimited app today, and check out a sneak peek of the comic below.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Amy Chu: “It’s a very rare story that allows me to combine my many loves—of food, tradition, and some of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe. I have lived in New York City for many years, and it is a love letter to the people of New York and the Chinatown community.”
- Artist E.J. Su: “Growing up in Taiwan, the story of the beast Nian was told when we were young, and it's a surreal experience to be drawing a comic based on the fairytale. It is also the first time that I have worked on a comic in vertical format. There’s a scene of the parade that is shown with one continuous panel. It wouldn't have been possible with traditional comic book pages, and hopefully readers can experience the immersive quality of the scene.”