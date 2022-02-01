Shanghai Disneyland Resort Welcomes Lunar New Year With Traditional Eye-Dotting Ceremony

Celebrating and welcoming the Lunar New Year today, Shanghai Disney Resort held a traditional eye-dotting ceremony to welcome the year of the Tiger.

To welcome in the Lunar New Year today, the year of the Tiger, Tigger joined Mickey and friends as well as Joe Schott, President and General Manager of the Shanghai Disneyland Resort

As is tradition during an authentic Spring Festival, dotting the eyes of two slumbering lions will bring good fortune and prosperity.

Started on January 15th and running through February 16, 2022, Shanghai Disney Resort invites one and all to celebrate their Spring Festival.With lanterns hung, fireworks primed, and Disney friends dressed in their Spring Festival best, it is time to usher in the Year of the Tiger, and all eyes are on Tigger this year.

Tigger is even featured prominently in this year’s drum ceremony. Located near the Storyteller’s Statue in the Gardens of Imagination, large drums will take center stage in a special Drum Ceremony that fills the park with the sound of beating drums to attract good fortune and happiness for all! Presided by Mickey, Minnie, and Tigger, the special ceremony rings in the year of the Tiger.

Later in the evening, guests can also take in a special addition to “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration.” After the main show, “Our Families,” a vibrant projection of lanterns and enigmatic music inspired by the season are interspersed with visuals of beloved Disney characters, including Mickey and his pals, Nick and Judy, and Baymax and Hiro will take place. Also running from January 31 to February 16, this spectacular will also feature seasonal-exclusive elements: tiger-themed lanterns will add unique accents to the Castle projection; special fireworks will write the Chinese character for “Tiger” in the night sky, bringing everyone an unforgettable moment.