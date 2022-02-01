Bonus Bounties: Rock ‘Em Socks Debuts New Patterns Featuring The Mandalorian and Peli Motto

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

Rock ‘Em Socks The Book of Boba Fett .

. This week as part of the ongoing Bonus Bounties campaign, the company released two new patterns starring Din Djarin (with the Darksaber) Peli Motto

Each pair sells for $19.99 and are available now on the Rock ‘Em Socks website

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Mandalorian Darksaber – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Peli Motto – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks

Explore all the galaxy has to offer with these fantastic styles inspired by The Book of Boba Fett! Fans can purchase a collection of five Star Wars-themed pairs, or just pick up their favorite individual sets

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – 5-Pack Bundle – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Title Sequence – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks

