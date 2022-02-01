The Eternals, Avengers and X-Men Face “Judgment Day” in Upcoming Marvel Comics Event

The next Marvel Comics epic is here! From the brilliant mind of superstar writer Kieron Gillen and the incredible talents of acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti comes Judgment Day, a Marvel Universe spanning event launching in July.

Already redefining the Eternals

And Schiti, already proven to be a masterful event storyteller in books like “Empyre” and “Inferno,” will deliver the breathtaking action and high-stakes thrills that transpire when Super Hero titans clash.

Together, these iconic creators have crafted an intense saga that’s destined to take its place among the most impactful events in Marvel Comics history.

The X-Men have achieved immortality and mutants have taken their place as the dominant species on the planet.

The Eternals have discovered long hidden knowledge about their species, including a devastating truth about mutantkind.

The Avengers have come into direct conflict with the Celestials and are currently using a fallen Celestial as their base of operations, slowly unlocking its secrets

When the Eternals brazenly target the mutant nation of Krakoa, the Avengers try desperately to de-escalate a potentially apocalyptic war. But this is no simple conflict.

The Eternals’ purpose cannot be denied and mutantkind’s future will not be threatened. And after the opening battles, new players and revelations for both sides will emerge as the inhabitants of the Marvel Universe are judged by the greatest power they’ve ever come into contact with.

Be sure to pick up “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1” on May 7 for your first taste of the action.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information, including cover reveals, and witness the buildup to “Judgment Day” in upcoming issues of “Eternals,” “Immortal X-Men, “X-Men,” and “Avengers.”.

What they’re saying: