Searchlight Short Film “Plaisir” Now Available In Full On Their YouTube Page

The latest Searchlight Short, Plaisir, is now available in full on their YouTube channel and is set to be shown at a slew of upcoming festivals, and is already winning awards.

What’s Happening:

The latest Searchlight Short, Plaisir , has been released on the official Searchlight Pictures YouTube page

, has been released on the official The short film, directed by Molly Gillis, follows a lonely American who faces unrequited love on a farm commune in the south of France.

The short has its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, and has been selected for screening in these festivals: Aspen Shortsfest OUTFEST Indy Shorts New Orleans Film Festival Champs Élysées Sidewalk Film Festival Maryland Film Festival Frameline San Francisco Inside Out LGBTQ Film Festival Brooklyn Film Festival Florida Film Festival deadCenter Film Festival

Plaisir has also already won these awards: 2021 Aspen Shortsfest Student Jury Award and Youth Jury Award 2021 Indy Shorts Best Student Narrative Short Film

