Searchlight Short Film “Plaisir” Now Available In Full On Their YouTube Page

The latest Searchlight Short, Plaisir, is now available in full on their YouTube channel and is set to be shown at a slew of upcoming festivals, and is already winning awards.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Searchlight Short, Plaisir, has been released on the official Searchlight Pictures YouTube page.
- The short film, directed by Molly Gillis, follows a lonely American who faces unrequited love on a farm commune in the south of France.
- The short has its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, and has been selected for screening in these festivals:
- Aspen Shortsfest
- OUTFEST
- Indy Shorts
- New Orleans Film Festival
- Champs Élysées
- Sidewalk Film Festival
- Maryland Film Festival
- Frameline San Francisco
- Inside Out LGBTQ Film Festival
- Brooklyn Film Festival
- Florida Film Festival
- deadCenter Film Festival
- Plaisir has also already won these awards:
- 2021 Aspen Shortsfest Student Jury Award and Youth Jury Award
- 2021 Indy Shorts Best Student Narrative Short Film
- Launched in 2019, Searchlight Shorts are available on Searchlight’s YouTube channel and the Searchlight Shorts Facebook page. The first film to be released on the Searchlight social media channels was the Best Live Action Short Oscar winner Skin, in which a young boy has an innocent encounter with an African American man at a supermarket and his parents react to the exchange with racial violence.
- You can watch Plaisir now at the Searchlight Pictures YouTube page.