3D Art Inspired by Kennedy Space Center’s “Asteroid Hunters” Installed at Icon Park

We stopped by Icon Park in Orlando today to check out a new 3D art installation, which creates an illusion of an asteroid and the aftermath of its impact, all part of a promotional campaign for Asteroid Hunters, a new IMAX film at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The artwork, which has also appeared at other locations in Florida, was created by artist Ken Mullen of West Palm Beach.

This is in promotion of Asteroid Hunters, a new 40 minute IMAX film at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, that is narrated by Daisy Ridley (Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy) and directed by W.D. Hogan.

Watch the Official Trailer for Asteroid Hunters at the Kennedy Space Center:

If you want to check out this art installation, you better hurry, as it will only be at Icon Park today, February 4th!