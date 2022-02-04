Peggy Carter Wields the Shield in “Captain Carter #1”, Due out March 9th

Peggy Carter wields the shield in Jamie McKelvie and Marika Cresta’s Captain Carter #1, due to arrive on shelves on March 9th. What’s Happening: Captain Carter, the fan-favorite character recently featured in Marvel

Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, now uses his acclaimed talents to bring this Marvel super hero to the forefront of Marvel Comics canon, writing the series and designing the character’s brand-new look.

McKelvie will be joined by rising star artist Marika Cresta, known for her recent work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra. The five-issue limited series will introduce this World War II hero in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield. Get your first look at the action in the all-new Captain Carter trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. Don’t miss this unforgettable new Marvel saga when Captain Carter #1 hits stands on March 9th! What They’re Saying: Jamie McKelvie: “There's a whole load of story meat in the premise that interests me. It's almost 80 years since the end of World War II. That's a big difference to the 20 years Steve Rogers was in the ice in the original comics timeline. It's a huge gap, and so much has changed since then. Even the decade since MCU Cap woke up has seen a lot of big shifts in the world. So that's immediately exciting to me –– how do you deal with waking up in such a radically different world, with every anchor in your life long gone?" Read Related Articles Captain Carter to Get Her Own Marvel Comics Series…

Captain Carter Comic Series Teased by Marvel…

Captain Carter to Return for Second Season of…

Captain Carter Poster Released for Marvel's "What If...?"