Hong Kong Disneyland President Shows Off Lunar New Year Decorations While Park Remains Closed

by | Feb 4, 2022 10:11 AM Pacific Time

Hong Kong Disneyland President Michael Moriarty took to his personal Instagram account to show off some of the park as it celebrates Lunar New Year.

What’s Happening:

  • Michael Moriarty, president of Hong Kong Disneyland, took to his personal Instagram to show off some of the decorations installed at the park for Lunar New Year.
  • Currently, these photos are one of only a few ways guests will be able to see the decorations as Hong Kong Disneyland Park remains closed at this time due to the spread of the Omicron variant. As of press time, the park is scheduled to reopen on February 17th, 2022.
  • At this time, guests can still celebrate the festivities with specialty dining at the hotels of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, which are still open at this time.
  • At the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel:
    • Crystal Lotus
      • Food Items:
      • Golden Tiger Spring Festival Poon Choi Takeaway: This exquisite cuisine is filled with mouth-watering ingredients, and is perfect for sharing with family and friends at home. (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 20)
      • Chinese New Year Festive New and Seasonal Dishes: Ensure your celebration is full of bountiful blessings with new and seasonal dishes exclusively for the Year of the Tiger festivities. (Available Jan. 29 through Feb. 6)
      • Chinese New Year Kid’s Menu: Let the little ones get into the celebration with dishes inspired by the Spring Festival. (Available Jan. 21 through Feb. 20)
    • Dragon Wind (Available Jan. 21 through Feb. 20)
      • Food Item:
      • Chinese New Year Lunch and Dinner Sets: Indulge in your Spring Festival desires with this delicious New Year set menu.
  • At Disney Explorers Lodge:
    • World of Color Restaurant (Available Jan. 29 through Feb. 6)
      • Food Item:
      • Colorful Chinese New Year Set Lunch for Two: Sautéed sea cucumber, scallop and yellow fungus with honey bean on basket-steamed bamboo fungus, shrimp mousse on asparagus fried rice, corn soup with crabmeat and vegetarian sharks fin, and stew pear with rock sugar and chickpeas
    • Chart Room Cafe
      • Food Items:
      • Chinese New Year Combo: Stewed goose web with dried oyster, black moss and mushroom, steamed shrimp mousse in hairy gourd rings, seasonal vegetables, bamboo fungus soup with kou tau mushroom and cordyceps flower with steamed rice(Available Jan. 29 through Feb. 6)
      • Mango Mousse Cake featuring Tigger (Available Jan. 21 through Feb. 20)

