The Grand Design Series Continues Next Month With “Hulk: Grand Design – Monster #1”

Writer and Artist Jim Rugg is set to continue the acclaimed Grand Design series by telling the incredible 60-year history of The Hulk next month.

What’s Happening:

The acclaimed Grand Design series continues next month! Writer and artist Jim Rugg will follow in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of The Incredible Hulk from the very beginning to the present in Hulk: Grand Design! Just in time for the iconic character’s 60th anniversary, witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

from the very beginning to the present in Just in time for the iconic character’s 60th anniversary, witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller! Experience the first chapter of Hulk: Grand Design when Hulk: Grand Design – Monster #1 arrives on March 30th.

when arrives on March 30th. You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel

What They’re Saying: