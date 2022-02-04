“The Orville: New Horizons” Delayed to June 2nd, New Sneak Peek Revealed

Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, Seth MacFarlane’s science fiction ode to Star Trek, The Orville, had been moved to Hulu for its third season. After quite a few delays, the show was finally set to debut on Hulu this March, however it has been delayed once again, now set to debut on June 2nd. Hulu has however released a three minute sneak peek at what presumably will be the first episode of season three, now titled The Orville: New Horizons.

What’s Happening:

The teaser released today by Hulu features an impressively well released attack on the Orville, as members of the crew, including Dr. Claire Finn’s son Marcus trying to get to safety. The clip then moves into the new title sequence for The Orville: New Horizons , featuring new visuals and an updated version of the excellent theme song by Bruce Broughton.

, featuring new visuals and an updated version of the excellent theme song by Bruce Broughton. The Orville: New Horizons will now arrive on June 2nd, 2022, only on Hulu.

Synopsis:

“Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.”

The Orville: New Horizons Cast

Seth MacFarlane

Adrianne Palicki

Penny Johnson Jerald

Scott Grimes

Peter Macon

J. Lee

Mark Jackson

Chad L. Coleman

Jessica Szohr

Anne Winters

Creative Team:

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door.

is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.