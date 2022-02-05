Historic El Capitan Theatre Celebrates Black History Month with Screenings of “The Princess and the Frog” and “Remember the Titans”

As part of Black History Month, the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening two classic films later this month. What’s Happening: The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California is celebrating Black History Month with special limited runs of both The Princess and the Frog and Remember the Titans.

and The Princess and the Frog will be screened February 18th – 21st with Remember the Titans running from February 25th – 27th at the historic theater.

will be screened February 18th – 21st with running from February 25th – 27th at the historic theater. Both films will also have special Pajama Party events, where guests are invited to wear their favorite child-friendly pajamas to the movie, and will also receive breakfast (Choice of Cereal, Choice of Yogurt, Choice of Muffin, Choice of Juice/Coffee) to enjoy in their seats while watching the film. The pajama parties are $25.00 per person regardless of age. The Princess and the Frog is a modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios that features a beautiful girl named Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana…with the villainous voodoo magician Dr. Facilier (Keith David) in hot pursuit.

is a modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios that features a beautiful girl named Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana…with the villainous voodoo magician Dr. Facilier (Keith David) in hot pursuit. In Remember the Titans, we follow the story of a newly appointed African-American football coach and his high school team in their first season as a racially integrated unit in 1970s Virginia.

we follow the story of a newly appointed African-American football coach and his high school team in their first season as a racially integrated unit in 1970s Virginia. You can get tickets to either of the films at their official site here.

In 1989, the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year, museum quality restoration of The El Capitan, led by renowned theatre designer Joseph J. Musil. Musil with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields, achieved the goal recreating the original 1926 look and feel — including original design elements such as the ornate plasterwork found hidden behind walls and the opera boxes in the main auditorium. The theatre reopened its doors to the public on June 19, 1991 for the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' The Rocketeer, which became the first of many Walt Disney Pictures feature films to premiere at the El Capitan Theatre. Read Related Articles The El Capitan Theatre to Host Online Black History…

The El Capitan Theatre Offering “Aladdin” Pajama…

The El Capitan Theatre Offering "Encanto" Pajama…

Disney+ Celebrates Black History Month With Video…