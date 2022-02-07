Dr. Phillips Center Presents New Dance and Music Series in Steinmetz Hall

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts continues bringing world class artists to Steinmetz Hall with the addition of a new Dance and Music Series, featuring world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma with pianist Kathryn Stott, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Tango Argentina, Mark Morris Dance Group, Silkroad Ensemble and the return of a second internationally acclaimed orchestra to the venue with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra.

What’s Happening:

Opening the Dance Series in February is the contemporary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater . The trailblazing group has performed for more than 25 million people and was recently recognized by a U.S. Congressional resolution as an American “Cultural Ambassador to the World.”

. The trailblazing group has performed for more than 25 million people and was recently recognized by a U.S. Congressional resolution as an American “Cultural Ambassador to the World.” Tango Argentina will follow in March with a performance that delivers a highly visual and emotional experience bringing together dynamic choreography with improvised elements performed by acclaimed Argentinian dancers.

will follow in March with a performance that delivers a highly visual and emotional experience bringing together dynamic choreography with improvised elements performed by acclaimed Argentinian dancers. In May, the Mark Morris Dance Group will wrap up the Dance Series with audience favorites, such as Pepperland (a tribute to the Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) and the Grand Duo, alongside classic works waiting to be rediscovered for their two-day stay at the arts center.

will wrap up the Dance Series with audience favorites, such as Pepperland (a tribute to the Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) and the Grand Duo, alongside classic works waiting to be rediscovered for their two-day stay at the arts center. The acoustically superb theater will also play host to three dynamic performances in the Music Series in March and April, starting with the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble for a program that includes ‘Phoenix Rising.’ Founded in 1998 by world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Silkroad Ensemble leads social impact initiatives and educational programming alongside the creation of new music under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens.

for a program that includes ‘Phoenix Rising.’ Founded in 1998 by world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Silkroad Ensemble leads social impact initiatives and educational programming alongside the creation of new music under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens. In April, Steinmetz Hall will see its second internationally acclaimed orchestra following its Grand Opening Celebration when it welcomes the national orchestra of Poland, the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra , featuring piano soloist Bruce Liu, who is the current winner of the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. The program will feature Stanisław Moniuszko, Overture to the Opera Paria, Frédéric Chopin, Piano Concerto No. 1 E minor and Johannes Brahms, Symphony No.1.

, featuring piano soloist Bruce Liu, who is the current winner of the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. The program will feature Stanisław Moniuszko, Overture to the Opera Paria, Frédéric Chopin, Piano Concerto No. 1 E minor and Johannes Brahms, Symphony No.1. Concluding the Music Series is child prodigy and cellist Yo-Yo Ma himself alongside acclaimed pianist Kathryn Stott in late April. The partnership between the two spans decades taking them to fascinating parts of the world to lead musical adventures with artists and orchestras from various cultures.

A 20% discount is available for guests by purchasing two or more shows within each series.

You can purchase tickets by visiting www.drphillipscenter.org/tickets.

Dance Series

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater – Tuesday & Wednesday, February 22 & 23, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

– Tuesday & Wednesday, February 22 & 23, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall Tango Argentina – Sunday, March 6, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

– Sunday, March 6, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall Mark Morris Dance Group – Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Music Series