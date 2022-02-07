New Featurette Showcases the Exquisite Costumes of “Death on the Nile”

20th Century Studios have released a short new video showcasing the exquisite costumes that can be found in their new adaptation of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, starring and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.
What’s Happening:
- Brannagh notes that Death on the Nile is filled with passion. There’s a venir of sophistication, sexiness, glamor and romance, that is all seen in the design of the film’s costumes.
- Paco Delgado, costume designer on the film, talks about taking a contemporary approach to the costumes, despite the film being a period piece.
- Actors who appear in the film also talk about the costumes they got to wear, including Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey and Russell Brand.
- Check out Alex’s review of Death on the Nile, which hits movie theaters this Friday, February 11th.
About Death on the Nile:
- Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.
- Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.
- The film reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.
- 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile will release exclusively in theaters on February 11, 2022.