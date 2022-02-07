New Featurette Showcases the Exquisite Costumes of “Death on the Nile”

20th Century Studios have released a short new video showcasing the exquisite costumes that can be found in their new adaptation of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, starring and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

What’s Happening:

is filled with passion. There’s a venir of sophistication, sexiness, glamor and romance, that is all seen in the design of the film’s costumes. Paco Delgado, costume designer on the film, talks about taking a contemporary approach to the costumes, despite the film being a period piece.

Actors who appear in the film also talk about the costumes they got to wear, including Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey and Russell Brand.

About Death on the Nile: