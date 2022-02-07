Disney and First Book Partner for 10th Annual Magic of Storytelling Campaign

This week, Disney kicked off its 10th Annual Magic of Storytelling campaign with First Book, a nonprofit organization that puts free or affordable books and resources into the hands of educators who serve children in need.

What’s Happening:

With excitement for the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers and leaders, Disney is working to ensure that all young people have an opportunity to believe in possibilities, build new skills, and create the future they imagine.

Running through February and March, the Magic of Storytelling campaign will come to life through the dynamic voices of storytellers and talent from some of Disney’s most beloved books, series, and movies.

You’ll be able to watch storytimes by fan-favorite Disney actors, or learn storytelling tips from beloved Disney creators. Listen as author Julie C. Dao shares her top three things that make a good story, while Jennifer Calonita talks about the importance of always having a notebook handy.