New ESPN E60 “Whitney’s Anthem” Traces Backstory of Singer’s Iconic Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Debuting on the 10-year anniversary of her tragic death, ESPN E60 is set to trace the backstory of Whitney Houston’s legendary performance of the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.

What’s Happening:

Whitney Houston’s singing of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV is widely regarded as one of the most iconic moments in both sports and music.

Now, 31 years after that performance, and on the 10-year anniversary of Houston’s tragic death, ESPN’s E60 will explore how, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War, her performance that night helped unify the country and why Houston’s stunning rendition still resonates today.

will explore how, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War, her performance that night helped unify the country and why Houston’s stunning rendition still resonates today. Whitney’s Anthem will premiere on Friday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available afterward via streaming on demand on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012.

In the half-hour E60, the story of the anthem is told by the people who were intimately involved. They include Houston’s musical director; the NFL executive who almost rejected Houston’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner;” NFL Hall of Famers who were feet away from the performance; legendary sports announcers who thought the game would be the most memorable moment; and a Desert Storm military veteran who was watching Houston sing from the other side of the planet. As Jeremy Schaap reports, sports, politics and music converged in that unforgettable moment.

The storytelling also will touch other ESPN platforms – Schaap will be a guest on the ESPN Daily Podcast on Feb. 11 and ESPN.com will have a written piece to accompany the E60 episode. The daily Outside the Lines segment on the noon ET edition of SportsCenter on ESPN will have an excerpt from the program on Feb. 11.

