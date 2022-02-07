Spider-Man 2099 Leads a Revolution In New Series Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Marvel 2099:

Spider-Man 2099 leads a revolution in a new series celebrating the anniversary of Marvel 2099, when Steve Orlando, Paul Fry, and more take readers back to 2099 this May.

What’s Happening:

In 1992, Marvel Comics embarked on its first trip to the dystopian far-future of 2099, and fans discovered a new age of Marvels filled with fascinating takes on their favorite heroes such as the X-Men, the Avengers, and of course, Spider-Man!

Presenting a twisted corporate-run society and the inspiring characters who sought to overthrow it, the stories set in Marvel 2099 had a tremendous impact on readers and now 30 years later, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus will revisit this rich world in a saga that will revolutionize its role in the tapestry that is the Marvel multiverse.

will revisit this rich world in a saga that will revolutionize its role in the tapestry that is the Marvel multiverse. Beginning in May’s Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1 , this all-new limited series will be written by Steve Orlando and brought to life by an all-star lineup of artists from throughout Marvel comics including Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto. The story will kick off when a Celestial falls to Earth, bringing a glimmer of hope to this broken world. Sensing a chance for real change, fan-favorite hero Spider-Man 2099 will undertake a journey that will bring him into contact with all corners of the Marvel Universe from Asgard to mutantkind!

, this all-new limited series will be written by Steve Orlando and brought to life by an all-star lineup of artists from throughout Marvel comics including Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto. The story will kick off when a Celestial falls to Earth, bringing a glimmer of hope to this broken world. Sensing a chance for real change, fan-favorite hero Spider-Man 2099 will undertake a journey that will bring him into contact with all corners of the Marvel Universe from Asgard to mutantkind! Each issue will shift focus to a new character or team, debuting exciting new characters along the way such as 2099 Winter Soldier, a new version of 2099 Loki

After fighting battles across the timestream, Miguel O’Hara is at last back defending his present and the world’s future! For Spider-Man 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as the mysterious group known as The Cabal plans to set society ablaze and find out which Marvel villain is leading them in Spider-Man 2000: Exodus – Alpha #1.

Then in Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1, meet the Winter Soldier of 2099 aka Winter Soldier 13! It’s not just The Cabal who is hungry to control the Garden. Salvaged from the black market as a child, the Winter Soldier — raised on mad science — is bent on vengeance and rebirth. What power will she find in the Garden and how will she use it?

Also coming in May, witness Loki 2099 in Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 . The Prince of Lies, last survivor of Asgard’s Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX’s Aesir program — is now the Prince of Outcasts. While The Cabal preys upon society’s dregs, Loki schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms. But when Loki’s involved, can mischief be far behind? What’s the secret of Loki’s last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike?

. The Prince of Lies, last survivor of Asgard’s Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX’s Aesir program — is now the Prince of Outcasts. While The Cabal preys upon society’s dregs, Loki schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms. But when Loki’s involved, can mischief be far behind? What’s the secret of Loki’s last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike? The revolution of 2099 begins this May in Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1 when it debuts on May 4th, followed by Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1 on May 11th, and Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2, on May 18th.

What They’re Saying: