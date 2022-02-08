Air Canada Celebrates “Turning Red” With Character Decorated Aircraft

by | Feb 8, 2022 10:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Celebrating an amazing collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s all new film, Turning Red, set in Toronto and directed by Canadian Domee Shi, Air Canada has transformed one of their aircraft with the leading character from the new film.

What’s Happening:

  • Air Canada has today unveiled an aircraft with a themed livery and other surprises for its customers in celebration of the highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, an animated film that is set in Toronto and directed by Academy Award winner and Canadian Domee Shi.
  • Air Canada will be promoting the film through a themed livery that will fly across the country on a Canadian built Airbus A220. The airline is also launching Air Canada's Contest Celebrating Turning Red by offering five prize packages, each featuring a trip for four people to Toronto to attend the Canadian premiere special event of the film on March 8. The contest begins today and runs until February 20 for residents of Canada, who can enter at their official site here.
  • Starting this month, passengers onboard Air Canada aircraft will enjoy a special Turning Red­ video, inspired by the film's trailer. On select aircraft, passengers can discover director Domee Shi's favorite places in Toronto by exploring Air Canada's seatback city guide, and on aircraft destined for Toronto, an animated landscape of the city will be featured on seatback screens as passengers board.
  • Next month, the March issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine will feature a custom-illustrated cover of Toronto with Meilin Lee as the panda gazing across the city, as well as a feature interview with director Domee Shi.

What They’re Saying:

  • Andy Shibata, Vice-President, Brand at Air Canada: “As Canada's largest airline and the country's flag carrier, our collaboration with Disney and Pixar for Turning Red, directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Canadian talent and bring the best of Canada to the world. We wanted customers of all ages to be able to enjoy the special livery and be a part of the excitement around this very special Canadian moment."
  • Domee Shi: "I'm absolutely stoked about this collaboration with Air Canada. I made Turning Red a love letter to Toronto and everything Canadian, and now to see the film celebrated on the airline that literally brought my family and me over from China when I was little is especially meaningful to me. I cannot wait for Canadian audiences and people around the world to see the film, and hopefully fall in love with Canada just like I have."
  • Quincy Kelman, Vice-President of Marketing, Walt Disney Studios Canada: "We are very proud of this unique collaboration with Air Canada and it shows how important this film is to our country. Together we are able to transcend this film beyond the screen. Turning Red is set in Canada, directed by a Canadian and will be treasured by Canadians for years to come."

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
