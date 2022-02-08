Contemporary “Star Wars” Composers Celebrate John William’s 90th Birthday

Today is the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams, and to celebrate, StarWars.com has shared some kind words from other composers who have worked on Star Wars projects about his influence on film and their lives.

Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

“To say that John Williams has been an inspiration to myself or any contemporary film composer would be the greatest understatement. It is too difficult to put it into words how important his work has been to all of us in this business. Listening to John’s music is not only a masterclass in film composing and storytelling, but John is an example of someone who has taken his talent and passion to transform other parts of the musical world, in particular his work in the classical arena that not only gave us pieces outside of film music, but his time at the Boston Pops has helped open the door for the acceptance of film music in the concert world, something for which I am very grateful.”

“The first film that I saw of his was Close Encounters , quickly followed by Star Wars . Once I started to get to know his work, I learned that I had been listening to his music much earlier than I thought — Gilligan’s Island and Lost in Space were staples in our house. Little did I know I was already getting an education from John Williams! However, it was the liner notes of Star Wars — there was an insert in the album — that really piqued my interest in film music. It was there that I began to understand how the use of different instruments and thematic material helped to define the characters and emotions in the story.”

Ludwig Göransson (The Mandalorian)

“The first time I heard John Williams, I was at home by the TV in our living room. I must have been around seven when I begged my parents to let me watch Jaws with them. During the more visceral scary parts of the movie, my dad would cover my eyes. Not being able to see what was happening on the screen, I just listened to the sound. That intense music had an extreme effect on me. The Jaws I created in my head was way scarier than what was happening on screen. Those fantasies stayed with me for a long time.”

“Because of John Williams’ music, I was able to connect with and understand certain emotions growing up; in my professional career I often look back on those times. While scoring The Mandalorian , for example, I reflected on the first time I experienced the music from Star Wars . I strived to recreate a similar feeling of adventure and youthful wonder that I felt as a child. It’s truly an honor to continue a legacy so revered.”

John Powell (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

“Truthfully, [my first exposure to John Williams] was probably Fiddler on the Roof ! It clearly cemented my love of giant Hollywood orchestration and probably made me aware of the power of music in storytelling. But then, I also remember becoming abnormally fascinated by the title music to Time Tunnel . I know these seem a little obscure compared with what we know him for, but it speaks volumes that he’s always been able to excite me: with that incredible rhythmic use of orchestra, the way I’m roused as it connects to the story, and how a plot seems to suddenly move forward when his music is under it. And this is all before I was ever aware of ‘film composers.’”

Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch)