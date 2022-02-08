Disney Parks to Live Stream Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Fashion Show Tomorrow Morning

Valentine’s Day is still a few days away but the Disney Parks are ready to celebrate early. Tomorrow morning (February 9th) the official Disney Parks YouTube channel will live stream the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Fashion Show.
- In celebration of the release of the 2022 collection of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings bridal gowns and in honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks YouTube channel will live stream the fashion show.
- The show will be hosted by Katie Stevens, star of Freeform’s The Bold Type, and take place in the heart of Magic Kingdom during The World’s Most Magical Celebration.
- This spectacular show will unveil brand new wedding dresses inspired by beloved Disney Princesses – from Tiana, Snow White, Jasmine and beyond.
- The show will begin at 10 AM ET tomorrow morning (Wednesday, February 9th). You can check it out below: