Official Trailer for “Lightyear” Released

by | Feb 8, 2022 8:53 AM Pacific Time

We’re getting a better idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, with the new official trailer that has dropped this morning.

What’s Happening

  • The new, full length, official trailer for the highly-anticipated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, was released today.
  • The character might be familiar to fans in his toy form from the iconic Toy Story franchise, but Pixar reminded us when this film was announced that it is NOT a Toy Story film, but rather the movie that Andy would have seen that made him want the toy. Today’s trailer reinforces that idea, just with its tone and aesthetic alone.
  • Lightyear is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy— and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.
  • Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.  
  • Also revealed this morning, award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for the original score in Up. His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco and Incredibles 2, among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.
  • Lightyear is set to be released on June 17th, 2022, though whether this release is theatrically or direct to Disney+ (similar to Soul, Luca, and the upcoming Turning Red) has not been specified as of press time.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Angus Maclane:  “Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lightyear pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it… The cast for Lightyear is truly a dream team. Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

 
 
