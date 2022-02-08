Official Trailer for “Lightyear” Released

We’re getting a better idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, with the new official trailer that has dropped this morning.

What’s Happening

The new, full length, official trailer for the highly-anticipated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, was released today.

The character might be familiar to fans in his toy form from the iconic Toy Story franchise, but Pixar reminded us when this film was announced that it is NOT a Toy Story film

franchise, but Pixar reminded us when this film was announced that it is Lightyear is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy— and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy— and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Also revealed this morning, award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for the original score in Up. His other Pixar credits include T he Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco and Incredibles 2, among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is set to be released on June 17th, 2022, though whether this release is theatrically or direct to Disney+ (as was the case with Soul, Luca, and the upcoming Turning Red) has not been specified as of press time.

What They’re Saying: