Founding Member of Industrial Light & Magic Robert Blalack Dead at Age 73

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Blalack, a founding member of @ILMVFX and the key architect of our optical compositing workflow, first used on Star Wars: Episode IV (1977). Robbie’s friendship will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his wife and son. pic.twitter.com/447E7m4i5S

— Star Wars (@starwars) February 8, 2022