All-New Sesame Place San Diego to Open March 26th

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced today that Sesame Street’s favorite furry friends are getting ready to welcome guests from all over the world to the ALL-NEW Sesame Place San Diego theme park starting Saturday, March 26.

What’s Happening:

The new 17-acre park will be the only Sesame Place location on the West Coast and the second location in the country. Perfect for families with kids of all ages, the park will be open year-round with Sesame Street-themed rides and attractions that whirl, twirl, soar, and spin.

Guests will enjoy 18 Sesame Street-themed rides, and fun exciting water attractions, including a kid-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park will also feature a musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, award-winning parades, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends.

Upon entering the new theme park, guests will immediately be immersed into the Sesame Street Neighborhood, a colorful and charming replica of the well-known street complete with the iconic 123 Stoop. The Sesame Street Neighborhood provides a variety of physical and digital experiences where guests can connect to all of the fun, laughter, and learning of the world-famous street through interactive activities.

Interactive offerings include: Elmo's Window – Where Elmo’s bedroom window comes to life with special moments that allow guests to play, dance, and sing with Elmo and friends. Bike Shop Tricycle Challenge – A motion-sensing digital game where kids use their body to control a virtual tricycle as they collect numbers before time runs out. The Sesame Street Apartment Intercom – Where guests can press the apartment number buttons to hear fun responses from Grover, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, and more.



In the center of the neighborhood lies the Sunny Day Carousel, a cute, colorful, classic ride that’s perfect for all ages. The go-around features Sesame Street characters, music, and horses along with Big Bird happily greeting fans and riding around and around at the bearing of the carousel.

Surrounding the neighborhood and throughout the park are a variety of exciting Sesame Street -themed rides and attractions, perfect for families with kids of all ages.

-themed rides and attractions, perfect for families with kids of all ages. Each ride was designed with a Sesame Street character in mind such as: Cookie Climb – Where guests pull themselves to the top of Cookie Monster-themed towers. Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets – Allowing you to fly up, down, and all around on an imaginary trip through outer space. Super Grover’s Box Car Derby – A family-friendly roller coaster full of fun hills, big turns, and mini-dives.

character in mind such as:

In addition, upcoming park visitors can plan now to pack their swimsuits to splish and splash all day long in heated pools and on water slides, including Bert’s Topsy Turvy Tunnels Snuffy’s Spaghetti Slides Oscar’s Rotten Rafts Big Bird’s Beach , a family-friendly, 500,000-gallon wave pool surrounded by a sandy beach, and Big Bird’s Rambling River

, a family-friendly, 500,000-gallon wave pool surrounded by a sandy beach, and The little ones will be counting down the days until fun in the sun at The Count’s Splash Castle , a multi-level, interactive, water play attraction with a 500-gallon water bucket drop.

, a multi-level, interactive, water play attraction with a 500-gallon water bucket drop. As part of the announcement, Sesame Place released this new virtual fly-over the park:

Sesame Place has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in online training and certification programs, to be designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC).

Sesame Place Team Members will receive specialized training to ensure they have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to cater to all children, including those with autism and special needs. Training focuses include sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.