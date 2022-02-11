Disney Teams with The World of EPI for New Dolls and Toys Inspired by “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Disney and The World of EPI have teamed up for a new collectio of consumer products and toys inspired by the upcoming family series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
What’s Happening:
- With Disney getting ready to introduce new series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing has announced a partnership with The World of EPI.
- The World of EPI (Entertainment, Publishing and Inspiration) is the leading multicultural toy manufacturer and soon they’ll be bringing Disney characters to life with new fashion dolls, collectible figurines and accessories. Among the planned toys are:
- 10” fashion dolls with rooted hair
- Collectible figurines
- Poseable plush
- Role play accessories
- And more
- The toys in these collections are ethnically diverse and each doll and figurine will exemplify the distinct characteristics of each character, while celebrating diversity, self-love and empowerment.
- A release date has not been announced at this time, however it’s likely they’ll become available as the series debut.
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will arrive on Disney+ on February 23rd; Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on Disney Channel in summer of 2022.
About World of EPI:
- The World of EPI is committed to authentic representation to help children see their true beauty and brilliance. The company creates unique sculpts that are true pieces of art, created to empower all kids. The characters have beautiful full lips, custom-blended skin tones and more representative articulated bodies. The collections feature hair textures and styles ranging from afro, afro puffs, wavy, braids and straight. Everything is mindfully and intentionally done to represent the beauty in multicultural children.