“GMA” Guest List: Susan Lucci, Channing Tatum and More to Appear Week of February 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 14th-19th:

Monday, February 14 Susan Lucci Billy Porter ( The Proud Family ) Paul Brunson (Matchmaker)

Tuesday, February 15 Jena Holliday ( A Spoonful of Faith ) Linsey Davis ( How High is Heaven ) National Geographic cover reveal

Wednesday, February 16 Channing Tatum ( Dog ) Performance by Maxwell

Thursday, February 17 Tyler Perry ( A Madea Home coming ) Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg ( Uncharted ) Rory Kennedy ( Downfall: The Case Against Boeing )

Friday, February 18 Ben Stiller and Adam Scott ( Severance ) Mary J. Blige ( Power Book II: Ghost )

Saturday, February 19 Chef Gregory Collier Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Patrick Gomez Elizabeth Graves (Organizing tips)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.