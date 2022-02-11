“GMA” Guest List: Susan Lucci, Channing Tatum and More to Appear Week of February 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 14th-19th:
- Monday, February 14
- Susan Lucci
- Billy Porter (The Proud Family)
- Paul Brunson (Matchmaker)
- Tuesday, February 15
- Jena Holliday (A Spoonful of Faith)
- Linsey Davis (How High is Heaven)
- National Geographic cover reveal
- Wednesday, February 16
- Channing Tatum (Dog)
- Performance by Maxwell
- Thursday, February 17
- Tyler Perry (A Madea Homecoming)
- Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (Uncharted)
- Rory Kennedy (Downfall: The Case Against Boeing)
- Friday, February 18
- Ben Stiller and Adam Scott (Severance)
- Mary J. Blige (Power Book II: Ghost)
- Saturday, February 19
- Chef Gregory Collier
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Patrick Gomez
- Elizabeth Graves (Organizing tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.